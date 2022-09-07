Truss rejects windfall tax, but borrowing to rise

First PMQs

First PMQs: Liz Truss says we cannot tax our way to growth

Liz Truss today categorically ruled out windfall taxes to help ease energy bills, as the Chancellor told City leaders that borrowing will have to rise.

Ms Truss, addressing her first Prime Minister’s Questions, responded to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s call for higher tax on oil and gas companies, by saying it was not the right way to encourage growth.

“This country will not be able to tax its way to growth”, she said as Sir Keir accused Ms Truss of continuing a line of Prime Ministers who prefer to tax ordinary working people rather than the oil barons who are sitting on billions of profits.

Ahead of the new PM’s statement tomorrow on tackling the energy crisis, he said she was the fourth Tory PM in five years, but “the story remains the same”, adding: “There is nothing new about the Tory fantasy of trickle-down economics. Can’t she see there’s nothing new about a Tory PM who, when asked who pays, says, ‘It’s you, the working people of Britain’?”

Ms Truss said there was nothing new about a Labour leader calling for more tax rises – the “same old tax and spend” message, she said.