Truss ‘will deliver bold plan’ as new Tory leader

Victory declared

Liz Truss: third female leader of the Conservative Party

Liz Truss was confirmed today as the new leader of the Tory party and will become Prime Minister tomorrow with the nation anxious to hear how she will tackle a bulging in-tray of pressing issues.

Top of the pile is the cost of living crisis which she has pledged to tackle “within a week” with a new package of support for households and businesses.

It is thought to include some further help towards bills, a deal with the power companies and a version of the Covid furlough scheme to help struggling businesses. A key request among small firms is for a price cap to be applied similar to that which helps consumers.

Ms Truss, 47, who served as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary under Boris Johnson, secured the leadership with 81,326 votes (57%) of Tory party members to Rishi Sunak’s 60,399. There was an 82.6% turnout.

After being announced the winner she told party members gathered in London:”I campaigned as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative… I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy.”

Victory speech: addressing members at the QEII centre

She added: ‘We will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024.’

She said yesterday she was ready for the job and her tax cuts are likely to include reversing some tax changes, including the hike in national insurance contributions, and trim increases planned for corporation tax. She may also tackle the energy levy.

There is keen interest in whether she brings forward planned income tax cuts announced by her leadership rival and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the Spring Statement.

Her policies on Scotland, particularly Scottish independence, will be a key point of tension, with talk of the UK government planning to introduce new voting thresholds around a new referendum.