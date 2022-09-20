Truss admits no US trade talks as Biden seeks NI deal

PM in America

Joe Biden and Liz Truss will meet in New York

Liz Truss arrives In New York for talks with US President Joe Biden after admitting little progress has been made on establishing a post-Brexit trade deal with the US.

As she departed for the United Nations general assembly, Ms Truss told reporters that there are no current negotiations with the US about a free trade agreement and that one is not expected “for many years”. Nor would talks with the US begin in the “medium term”.

During Ms Truss’s time as International Trade Secretary, the Department for International Trade began talks with the US in May 2020, but little progress was made.

Ahead of those talks, Ms Truss had said that a free trade deal with the US would secure a “£15.3 billion increase in bilateral trade and a £3.4bn lift to the economy”.

However, Mr Biden’s focus is more likely to press her on the stalemate around the Northern Ireland protocol and the need to resolve problems that have arisen following Brexit.

The US president is said to be concerned about the UK government’s protocol bill which would override parts of the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Jake Sullivan, Mr Biden’s national security adviser, told the media: “The president will communicate his strong view that the Good Friday agreement, which is the touchstone of peace and stability in Northern Ireland, must be protected.

“He will encourage the UK and the European Union to work out an effective outcome that ensures there is no threat to the fundamental principles of the Good Friday agreement. And he’ll speak in some detail with her about that in the conversation.”

During the assembly, Ms Truss will meet Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission amid some optimism that progress can be made on the NI situation and that talks could begin quite soon.

With US trade talks on hold, the Prime Minister is keen to advance plans for accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

This grouping, which includes Australia, Canada and Japan, is one of the world’s largest trading blocs. Originally it was expected to include the US, but Donald Trump pulled out in 2018 before it was signed.

The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and is the European Union’s sixth largest export market.