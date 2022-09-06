STV profits rise | Vertu signals car supplies issues

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.15am: London higher

The blue chip FTSE 100 index defied spread betters and was trading 25 points higher at 7,312.25.

7am: STV profits rise

Profit before tax at STV rose 25% to £10.6m (£8.5m) for the half year to the end of June. There is a 5% uplift in the dividend to 3.9p from 3.7p.

The board said the diversification strategy continues to deliver, with Studios revenue +16%, VOD advertising revenue +16% and regional advertising revenue +11%

Advertising performance is “broadly as expected” in H1, despite ongoing economic uncertainty, with Total Advertising Revenue (TAR) + 4% (+9% vs 2019).

Simon Pitts, CEO, said: “The advertising market is clearly not going to be immune from the ongoing economic uncertainty, with total advertising up 4% in H1 and forecast to be slightly down for the 9 months to September, but we are expecting a stronger Q4, boosted by the first ever winter football World Cup.”

… more follows

7am: Capricorn Energy

Simon Thomson, chief executive, Capricorn Energy, said the company is exploring ‘alternative transactions’ while continuing to support the proposed merger with Tullow Oil. Full story here

7am: Vertu Motors

Car retailer Vertu Motors said uncertainty remains around the supply of vehicles and components.

In a trading statement ahead of figures for the half-year to the end of August, it said inflation and energy costs are likely to be factors in the months ahead.

Consequently, profitability is expected to be more weighted to the first half of the financial year. The board currently anticipates that trading performance for the full financial year will be in line with current market expectations.

The group’s order bank for new vehicles remain high, with almost 13,000 new retail orders currently awaiting delivery and strong fleet and commercial order banks also in place. Gross profit generation from the sale of new vehicles is ahead of last year, despite the decline in volumes, due to stronger margins.

Demand for used cars has fallen as the economy came out of lockdown. Gross profits per unit have remained above normal levels, but are lower than the very high levels witnessed in the financial year ended 28 February.

Global markets

Stocks in London were expected to open lower as Europe deals with an energy crisis.

Sterling strengthened as Liz Truss starts work as the new prime minister. The pound was quoted at $1.1589, up from $1.1507 at the London equities close on Monday.

Figures from the British Retail Consortium-KPMG sales monitor showed retail sales increased 1% year-on-year in August, above the three-month average growth of 0.7%, but below the 12-month average of 2.5%.

Sales had grown 2.3% in July following a heatwave-related boost to clothing and picnic food sales.

Oil prices slipped, paring the previous session’s 3% gain, as a deal among members of the OPEC+ group to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to stem the market’s recent slide.

Brent crude futures fell 0.47% to $95.29 a barrel at 0149 GMT. US crude futures however rose 2.44% to $88.99 a barrel.

Shares in Asia were lifted after China pledged renewed efforts to boost its economy, while investors pinned hope on more clarity emerging from central bank meetings.

In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 1.1%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was 0.3% higher. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.3%.

The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday to discuss interest rate moves.