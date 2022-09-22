Student startup funding shows threefold rise

More firms formed

Good growth: Maggie Hicksof SynSense, left, with Xiaoyan Ma of Danu Robotics

Student startups from the University of Edinburgh have secured more than £30m in combined investment over the last year, nearly triple the amount compared to the previous year.

The figures emerge as the University’s commercialisation service, Edinburgh Innovations, reveals figures showing a further 100 student startups formed over the same period.

The £30.5m investment into student-led businesses marks a significant rise from the £11m secured the previous year, as the portfolio of University-supported companies matures and develops.

The number of student startups founded is also increasing year on year – with 105 this year (August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022), compared to 102 in 2020/2021 and 72 in 2019/2020.

To mark the growth in student entrepreneurship, company founders and University enterprise leaders came together to plant the first of 100 trees on campus.