Springfield hails record year, warns on low cost homes

Growth forecast

Innes Smith: awaiting Scottish Government decisions

Housebuilder Springfield Properties has reported record revenue and profit and the delivery of more than 1,000 homes in a year for the first time.

Chief executive Innes Smith said the company was on track to deliver further growth next year, though decisions awaited from the Scottish government may impact on the affordable and private rented sectors in the short term.

Pre-tax profit for the year to the end of May came in at £19.7m against £17.9m last time on a 19% rise in revenue to £257.1m (2021: £216.7m).

The company is proposing a final dividend of 4.70p – making a total dividend for the year of 6.20p compared with 5.75p last year.

It enjoyed a record 1,242 completions and revenue growth across the business.

Tulloch Homes, an Inverness-based housebuilder focused on building high-quality private housing in the Scottish Highlands, was acquired for £54.4m (being £77.9m less cash acquired of £23.5m), of which £13m is deferred consideration, to accelerate growth, enhance earnings and strengthen the group’s foothold in an area of high demand.

Innes Smith, chief executive, commented: “This year we achieved our highest ever annual profit and revenue with strong results across private, affordable and contract housing. I am pleased at how we managed the material and supply chain pressures facing our industry so that, while not immune, we were able to mitigate much of the impact.

“In keeping with our strategy, we significantly expanded our business with the acquisitions of Tulloch Homes and, post period, the Scottish housebuilding business of Mactaggart & Mickel – two high quality housebuilders with land in areas of strategic importance. We also achieved a milestone with the delivery of our first housing for the private rented sector.

“We entered the 2023 financial year delivering against a strong order book in private housing, reflecting sustained demand for the type of homes that we provide and the expansion of our business. We have excellent visibility over full year private revenue forecasts based on homes delivered, missived and reserved.

“While the challenging economic backdrop will impact our affordable and PRS housing activity in the short term as we await decisions from the Scottish Government, we are on track to deliver another year of revenue and profit growth overall.

“Moreover, the fundamentals of the housing market in Scotland remain strong with high demand for homes across all tenures coupled with a national shortage in housing supply. As a result, the Board continues to look to the future with confidence and to delivering sustainable value for all of our stakeholders.”

See also:

New Homes For Scotland CEO issues warnings on affordable homes and rent freezes