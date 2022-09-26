SPFL set to sign historic £150m Sky Sports deal

Rangers' objections bypassed

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Deal: Top flight clubs will receive £30m a year

Scottish Premiership clubs have given their approval to a new £150 million broadcasting deal with Sky Sports.

Described by SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan as “the largest single commercial contract in the history of Scottish league football”, the agreement will see Sky show 60 games per season from 2024-25.

That total is an increase of 12 games, with the broadcaster hiking payments to top-flight clubs by £5m to £30m.

The deal looked in jeopardy after Rangers and Livingston stalled on their responses to a new league resolution, with Ibrox managing director Stewart Robertson insisting it wasn’t delivering good value, a stance strongly rejected by Aberdeen owner Dave Cormack.

Requiring an 11-1 vote from the Premiership clubs to pass, MacLennan has informed the clubs that a resolution designed to bypass Rangers’ objections has now secured the votes required.

“I am pleased to be able to advise you that the commercial resolution in respect of the proposal from Sky has now been approved by cinch Premiership clubs and that the qualified resolution amending the SPFL rules (to accommodate the Sky proposal) has also been approved,” MacLennan said in an email to clubs.

“Thank you for your support of this important rule change. The extended contract with Sky will underpin the finances of the SPFL for the next seven years, in the face of what appear to be strengthening economic headwinds.

“Over the coming days, we will look to contract with Sky and to announce the extension, which, by value, will be by far the largest single commercial contract in the history of Scottish league football.”

The deal, which will see clubs receive around £30m a season, is set to kick-off in 2024 and run until 2029.