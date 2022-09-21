Simple Online Healthcare expands into Europe

Brands acquired

Shane Corstorphine and Addy Mohammed

Simple Online Healthcare, a Glasgow-based online pharmacy specialist, has made its first move into Europe, following the acquisitions of the Kapsel and Dr Felix brands from Stark Healthcare.

Kapsel provides primary care services to patients across Germany, while Dr Felix is an online doctor clinic serving patients UK-wide.

The acquisitions include a number of personnel moving across to Simple Online Healthcare. No further details on the transactions were disclosed.

Addy Mohammed, who co-founded Simple Online Healthcare with Karim Nassar in 2015, said: “Germany is the largest healthcare market in Europe. We are confident we can replicate our success to date in the UK and Australia, and the acquisitions takes us one step closer to our aspiration to offer services globally.”

In the year to 28 February 2022, the company reported increased revenue of £14.5 million, and is on track for revenue in excess of £20m in the current year. In line with the company’s expansion, headcount has more than doubled over the past 15 months from 32 to 70.

In March, it announced the appointment of former Skyscanner executives Shane Corstorphine and Jules Pancholi as non-executive directors.

As of July 2022, the company has served more than 500,000 customers and plans to add senior talent to its leadership team.