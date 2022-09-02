Shiels joins Money and Pensions Service board

Money advice

Marlene Shiels: critical role

One of the best-known figures in Scotland’s credit union movement has been appointed to the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) board.

Marlene Shiels, chief executive of Edinburgh-based Capital Credit Union, has taken up the non-executive role this week.

MaPS is an arm’s-length body sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions with a commitment to ensuring people across the UK have guidance and information to make effective financial decisions.

Ms Shiels said: “MaPS plays a critical role in helping people make the best use of their money and this has never been more important as we face the cost of living crisis. Helping people build financial wellbeing and resilience in light of this is going to be a major challenge and one which I look forward to helping address.”

Her appointment was welcomed by MaPS chair, Sir Hector Sants: “Marlene brings 30 years of expertise working with people who have fewer financial choices.

“Our board has a diverse range of experiences and Marlene’s skillset will complement existing expertise of other board members and the executive leadership team. The expanded board will enhance our ability to find new and innovative ways to improve people’s financial wellbeing.”

Ms Shiels is currently a member of HMT Financial Inclusion Policy Forum and an adviser to the Duchess of Rothesay on financial inclusion. She previously held the position of chair of the FCA Smaller Business Practitioner Panel and was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2016 for services to financial services and financial Inclusion.

MaPS has also appointed fintech leader Monica Kalia, BT non-exec Sara Weller and financial services veteran Simon Hamilton to its board.