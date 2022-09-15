Shell turns to green chief to steer transition

New CEO

Wael Sawan: strategic clarity

Shell has appointed the head of its renewables division to succeed Ben van Beurden who will step down as chief executive at the end of the year.

Wael Sawan, 48, previously headed Shell’s oil and gas production business and now oversees its growth in low carbon energies as well as its giant integrated gas business.

He was born in Beirut, Lebanon, and is a dual Lebanese-Canadian national who was raised in Dubai.

Mr Van Beurden, who has been at the helm since January 2014, will continue working as adviser to the board until 30 June 2023 after which he will leave the group.