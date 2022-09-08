Update:

Scottish Tourism Alliance boosts board

September 8, 2022
Rebecca Brooks: new vice chair

The Scottish Tourism Alliance, the representative body for Scotland’s tourism industry, has appointed a vice chair and added four directors to its board.

The new board members are:

  • Alex Borland – Climate & Environment Manager, NatWest Groups Climate Centre of Excellence
  • Michael Golding – CEO, Visit Inverness Loch Ness
  • Alex McKie – Group Managing Director, The Fusion Group
  • Clare Winskill – Owner, Coruisk House

The changes follow an internal strategic review of the organisation which also sees existing board member Rebecca Brooks, managing director of Abbey UK, take up the position of vice-chair.

The STA comprises more than 250 trade associations, businesses, destination groups and other organisations with an interest in tourism; the strengthened board now represents all sectors within Scotland’s tourism sector and a Scotland-wide geographical spread.

Stephen Leckie, chair of the Scottish Tourism Alliance said: “I am confident that with the added blend of expertise we now have around our board table, the STA has greater strength and is even better placed to represent the interests of the industry. 

“Activities of the board will focus on steering Scotland’s tourism sector through the enormous challenges it faces over the coming months, and in building a strong, sustainable tourism product for Scotland which can ensure we have the competitiveness needed to succeed within the global marketplace.”

