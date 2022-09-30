Scots tech aims to ease right-to-work process

Digital recruitment

Euan Cameron: necessary step

A Scottish recruitment technology platform has created a system that claims to seamlessly integrate digital right-to-work checks for UK, Irish and EU workers into the hiring process.

Willo has built the tech in anticipation of a major change to Home Office regulations coming into effect this weekend which will mean employers are no longer able to check workers’ right to work documents over video call or email.

Checking right to work documents – such as passports, driving licences and up to 200 possible document combinations that prove a potential employee can work in the UK – over video calls and via email became necessary during the pandemic when previously mandatory in-person checks weren’t possible due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, as restrictions have eased the practice has become increasingly open to abuse, prompting UK Government officials to tighten regulations effective from 1 October.

Euan Cameron, founder and CEO of Glasgow-based Willo, said: “The relaxation of regulations around right-to-work checks were absolutely necessary during the pandemic, but as with so many other out-of-date working practices, the period highlighted how unfit for purpose they were.

“Prior to 2020, any worker wishing to work in the UK – particularly from overseas – had to attend their new employer in-person, which is impractical, expensive, bad for the environment and frankly mad for both sides. Digitisation of the system is a necessary step.”

Willo is on target to grow turnover to £40m million by the end of 2025, an ambition that will include reaching more than one million video interview completions per month – a key metric for the burgeoning firm – and in excess of 32,000 paying customers (80,000 paying users).

The company counts Very.co,uk, Boohoo, Coinbase, University of Pennsylvania and airport facilities management firm ABM amongst its global client list.