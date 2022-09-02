Ryanair passenger figures soar | London opens up

Markets: Live

8.15am: London higher

The FTSE 100 was trading 15.5 points higher at 7,163.98.

7am: Ryanair traffic

Ryanair flew 16.9 million passengers last month, breaking its record for the highest ever number it has carried in a single month for the second month in a row.

The Irish carrier said that the number of travellers was 52% higher than the 11.1 million travellers it carried during the same month last year, though this was during the pandemic.

Last month’s figure significantly higher than the 14.9 million passengers in pre-Covid August 2019.

It sold 96% of the seats on its aircraft last month, which is slightly below the 97% recorded during the summer months of 2019. It operated over 92,800 flights in August.

Global markets

London may take its lead from Wall Street’s more positive session yesterday.

Stocks in London are seen staging a slight recovery at the end of a difficult week, but the monthly US jobs report due later in the day could bring further market volatility.

The Dow Jones reversed its earlier losses last night as the major US indices wrapped up August in the red.

At the close, the Dow was up 0.46% and the S&P 500 added 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.26%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was down 0.1%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.1%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.1%.

Brent oil was trading at $94.12 a barrel, higher than $92.53 late Thursday but still more than $10 off the week’s peak.