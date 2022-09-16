Retailer Whyte joins Macfarlane Group board

Packaging

Packaging company Macfarlane Group has appointed retailer Laura Whyte as a non-executive director with effect from 1 October.

Ms Whyte will chair the remuneration committee, succeeding Aleen Gulvanessian, who will become chair of Macfarlane Group on that date.

Ms Whyte had a long-standing career at John Lewis where she served on the management board for over ten years, latterly as HR director. She led several business initiatives in support of retailing, with a particular focus on the customer experience.

Since 2014 she has worked as a non-executive director with several organisations. Her roles include Capital and Regional – where she chairs the remuneration and ESG committees and is a member of the audit and nominations committees – The British Horseracing Authority and the Old Naval College Greenwich.