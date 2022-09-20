Retail tycoon Ashley to step down at Frasers

Board departure

Mike Ashley: leaving board

Mike Ashley will step down as a director of Frasers after this year’s annual general meeting on 19 October but will continue to act in an advisory capacity when called upon.

As a parting gift, he is providing £100m of additional funding alongside. and on the same commercial terms, as the group’s existing unsecured borrowing facilities that were announced on 1 December 2021.

His departure from the board of the group, which also includes Sports Direct and Evans Cycles, comes just a week after the group was re-admitted to the FTSE 100 index of leading shares, marking some good news for the battered retail sector.

He said: “Since Michael Murray took over the leadership of Frasers Group earlier this year, the business has gone from strength to strength.

“It is clear that the Group has the right leadership and strategy in place and I feel very confident passing the baton to Michael and his team.

Frasers has returned to the FTSE 100 (pic: Terry Murden)

“Although I am stepping down from the board, I remain 100% committed to supporting Frasers and Michael’s plans and ambitions, and I look forward to helping the team as and when they require me. My commitment and support as a Frasers’ shareholder is as strong as ever.”

Michael Murray, CEO, added: “Mike has built an incredible business over the past 40 years and, on behalf of the board and the group, I want to thank him for all he has done. With our new strategy and leadership team, we are driving this business forward at pace and we are all excited for the future.

“We are grateful to have Mike’s support and expertise available to us as we continue the next stage of Frasers Group’s journey.”