Squeeze on landlords
Rent freeze ‘a cover for housing policy failure’
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of scoring “cheap political points” by imposing a rent freeze on private landlords to cover failures in her government’s housing policy.
A freeze is expected to be included in today’s Programme for Government which will announced to MSPs at Holyrood.
It is likely to be supported by Labour which has called for similar action to help tenants on low incomes cope with the cost of living crisis. There have been further calls for it to be extended to student accommodation.
However, David Alexander the chief executive officer of the lettings firm estate agency DJ Alexander Scotland, said: “The proposed announcement by the First minister of a rent freeze for tenants in the private rented sector tells you all you need to know about the Scottish Government’s commitment to consultation and fairness.
“With the burden of the cost of the freeze being placed upon landlords the First Minister seeks to gain cheap political points whilst not addressing the fundamental failings of her own government’s housing policy.”
He added: “No government would tell supermarkets, pubs, or clothing manufacturers to freeze the cost of their goods, but it seems that Nicola Sturgeon and her colleagues believe the private rented sector is fair game. One parliamentary source is quoted in the media as saying if the cost of a freeze was met by landlords the policy would cost the Government nothing.
“The result of this policy will be a shrinking of the private rented sector at a time when demand is at its highest. This has come at a time when local councils are seeking help from the private rented sector in housing the homeless as they have no capacity within social housing.”
Mr Alexander said the policy “underlines how inadequate the response of the Scottish government has been to delivering homes for the people of Scotland”.
There are currently 132,000 people on the social housing waiting list, but only 1,000 more social housing homes available now compared with when the SNP came to power. He claims more houses (6,972) were built for the social sector in Scotland by the Thatcher government compared to the current SNP administration, a number which is disputed by the government which described the data as “entirely inaccurate”.
“This move marks a new low in the Scottish government’s relations with the private rented sector and, given that this has been done without consultation, is a sign of desperation at a time when we need considered thought and action.”
Labour leader Anas Sarwar has previously called for an emergency rent freeze to be introduced immediately after MSPs return from Parliament’s summer recess.
Under the plans set out by Sarwar, the freeze would be in place for nine months, with an option to extend the policy for up to two years.