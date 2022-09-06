Rent freeze ‘a cover for housing policy failure’

Squeeze on landlords

David Alexander: a new low for the Scottish Government

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of scoring “cheap political points” by imposing a rent freeze on private landlords to cover failures in her government’s housing policy.

A freeze is expected to be included in today’s Programme for Government which will announced to MSPs at Holyrood.

It is likely to be supported by Labour which has called for similar action to help tenants on low incomes cope with the cost of living crisis. There have been further calls for it to be extended to student accommodation.

However, David Alexander the chief executive officer of the lettings firm estate agency DJ Alexander Scotland, said: “The proposed announcement by the First minister of a rent freeze for tenants in the private rented sector tells you all you need to know about the Scottish Government’s commitment to consultation and fairness.

“With the burden of the cost of the freeze being placed upon landlords the First Minister seeks to gain cheap political points whilst not addressing the fundamental failings of her own government’s housing policy.”