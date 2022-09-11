Rangers’ clash with Napoli put back 24 hours

Lack of police resources

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Rangers take on Napoli on Wednesday

Pressure on police resources has resulted in Rangers’ upcoming Champions League clash with Napoli being put back 24 hours.

The match was scheduled for Ibrox on Tuesday night but UEFA has switched it to Wednesday due to the lack of manpower available in the wake of events surrounding the death of the Queen.

There will be no visiting fans allowed to attend the game in Glasgow, while Rangers supporters will not be permitted inside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for the return group match on 26 October.

Explaining the decision, a statement from Rangers said: “This is due to the severe limitations on policing resources and organisational challenges related to the ongoing events surrounding the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Rangers, of course, recognise this switch in date will inconvenience a number of our loyal supporters, and refunds will be available to those unable to attend the match.

“Additionally, no away supporters will be present at the match. UEFA have also confirmed that as a matter of sporting integrity, no Rangers fans will be permitted to attend the return fixture in Naples.

“The club can only apologise for any inconvenience caused by the most unique and sad circumstances which are beyond our control.”

Rangers will be looking to bounce back from their 4-0 thrashing from Ajax in their Group A opener in Amsterdam, while the Italians will be full of confidence following their impressive 4-1 victory over Liverpool in Naples.