Pufferfish expands to meet ‘immersive’ demand

Raising £600,000

Elaine van der Berg says customer demands are changing

Pufferfish, the digital display technology business, is raising £600,000 to capitalise on a rapidly-growing global market for more interactive experiences.

Advances in technology have transformed the market from flat screen interactions to those which combine sound, vision, data and touch, allowing users to take part, rather than just be an observer.

Elaine Van Der Berg, chief executive at the Edinburgh-based firm, said: “Interactive and immersive display experiences are more in-demand than ever as in-person visitor attractions, events and exhibitions not only normalise, but increase as the COVID-19 pandemic slows.

“There’s been a revolution in technology and consumers now demand more sophisticated digital experiences that blur the lines between reality and virtuality. Now is the right time to accelerate our new product plans and shout louder about what we do.”

Over the next year the company is launching improved and upgraded versions of two of its core products, with even sharper images and more powerful touch functionality than ever, as well as three new products.

A new head of creative will join the business in September, bringing decades of experience from MTV and Disney.

Ms Van Der Berg added: “The business has almost entirely relied on repeat business and word of mouth to generate sales. Even with this ‘reactive’ approach, we have gained a reputation for quality and innovation and carved out a position as a global market leader.

“We have an enviable client list, including NASA, Google, IBM and BBC. We invented the spherical display concept, and our name is synonymous with the product category.

“But there’s much more we can do; Pufferfish hasn’t realised its full potential yet. The market is ripe, with advances in technology fuelling the demand for multi-sensory, immersive, audio-visual experiences across a range of sectors from art and entertainment to science and education.

“This investment will allow us to scale at pace to meet growing worldwide demand. It will be used to support new talent in the business, research innovative technology to further improve our products, and roll-out a strong go-to market strategy, including a significant increase in outbound sales and marketing activity.”

Pufferfish is approaching existing investors to offer them first opportunity to increase their shareholding. In addition, it is keen to speak to new investors to supports its growth plans.