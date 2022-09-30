Update:

Pensions firm Guiide raises funds, boosts team

| September 30, 2022
Kevin Hollister
Scottish pensions planning company Guiide has raised £200,000 from existing investors and has welcomed three additions to the team.

The funding will be used to support two new initiatives being launched by the company, which provides a free retirement calculator.

Two new directors are Clare Hawkins, a former NHS Trust chief executive, who will lead on governance, and Stewart Lawrie, an experienced financial systems developer, who will lead the development team.

Mike Robins, former partner at 3i, has joined as a board adviser.

Kevin Hollister, founder of Guiide, stated: “Retirement is no longer just about pensions. Our continued goal is to use tech to simplify the mystifying subject that is retirement planning and later life products.

“We believe a ‘put it all together and do it for me’ approach is the optimal route for the non-advised mass market to get the best retirement outcome.”

