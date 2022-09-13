Parsley Box plunges on slump in new customers

Sales fall

Chris van der Kuyl chairs Parsley Box

Parsley Box, the Scottish ready meals service run by Chris van der Kuyl and Kevin Dorren, continued to suffer from the decline in online demand since the height of the pandemic.

Total revenue for the half year to the end of June plunged by 32% while income from new customers (£899,000) shrank to a third of the corresponding period (£2.96m).

This followed a cut back in marketing acquisition spend in the first quarter whilst new funds were sought.

However, the loss before tax came in lower at £2.77m against £5.4m.

Kevin Dorren, CEO, remained confident of the firm’s long term future. He said: “As with other retailers, 2022 has been challenging for the company as consumers feel the effects of the higher cost of living.

“We have continued to invest in product innovation to deliver category expansion with the launch of our larger portion and sharing meals to drive into additional meal occasions and more snacks and bakery to increase basket size.

“We have also introduced the ‘everyday low price’ range of meals at a £2.95 price point to ensure our product range meets the needs of all customers in our target over 65s market, especially those feeling the pressure of increased energy prices.