Pandemic sees ‘flight to quality’ in office market

Shift in demand

Grade A offices at Haymarket are among the few being constructed (pic: Terry Murden)

More than half of the office space transacted in Edinburgh city centre during the Covid-19 pandemic has been Grade A as the effects of the pandemic and employee benefits drive a “flight to quality”.

Property consultancy Knight Frank found that 56% of the office space let since November 2020 – when it was announced the first vaccine had been developed – was in the highest ranked category, compared to 21% Grade B and 23% Grade C.

Knight Frank said that the figures backed up the view that occupiers were looking for best space available – to support corporate social responsibility aims and retain and attract talent.

Technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) companies accounted for nearly a quarter of take-up in Edinburgh during that time, followed by the finance and professional services sectors which accounted for 12% and 11% of take-up respectively.

The findings follow recent research from Knight Frank that highlighted the fact that all the new-build space set to complete in the Scottish capital during the next two years has already been pre-let.

However, Knight Frank also said that more than 230,000 sq. ft. of major refurbishment projects are set to be completed over the next two to three years and smaller occupiers are increasingly looking for flexibility in lease terms.

Daily Business recently reported research by CoStar showing that 10 million square feet of office space across Scotland is vacant, much of it in the lower grade categories and in many cases caused by companies upgrading or staff working from home.