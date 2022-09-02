‘Oven ready’ energy package awaits new PM

Chancellor's plan

Nadhim Zahawi: undivided attention on helping the vulnerable

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said he has pulled together a package of financial support for hard-pressed households that will be “oven-ready for the new Prime Minister.”

Mr Zahawi returned from key meetings in the US today (Friday) with fresh impetus to ensure the new incumbent at Number Ten can get to work in rolling out further cost-of-living support.

He said he will build on a £37 billion package of support for families across the UK in the face of global pressures exacerbated by Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The Chancellor has been proactively working up further avenues of support in recent weeks in preparation for the inbound Prime Minister, likely to be Liz Truss who is expected to be named new Tory leader on Monday.

Mr Zahawi’s visit to the US is likely to be his last as Chancellor amid speculation he will be replaced by the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.