More help for Start Ups as bank extends loans

Susan Nightingale: we want to ensure businesses don’t get left behind

More early stage businesses will be offered access to loans after the British Business Bank expanded its Start Up Loans programme.

It now includes start ups that have been trading for up to three years and second Start Up Loans are now available to eligible businesses that have been trading for up to five years.

The programme previously provided finance to start-ups which had been trading for up to two years.

The expansion follows the 2021/22 Spending Review in which the government made the commitment to provide 33,000 loans to the programme over the next three years. The scheme has already delivered more than 6,300 loans worth more than £55 million to new business owners in Scotland since 2012.

Susan Nightingale, devolved nations director, UK Network, commented: “This extension of the programme will enable us to work with those businesses that had perhaps just got going when the pandemic hit or are ready to consolidate and grow their businesses now that they are back on their feet. We want to ensure that these businesses do not get left behind.

“We have always been committed to providing support and funding to smaller businesses across Scotland, with entrepreneurial ambitions across all industry sectors.

“Having delivered more than £55m in loans to Scotland alone highlights our continued efforts to help people from diverse backgrounds achieve their business goals.”