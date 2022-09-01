McWilliam named director of IoD Scotland

Promotion

Catherine McWilliam: sharing experiences

Catherine McWilliam has been promoted to director of the Institute of Directors in Scotland, succeeding Louise Macdonald, who was appointed director general of Scottish economy in the spring.

Ms McWilliam joined the IoD last October as a senior branch manager in Fife & Tayside and has been appointed as director of nations following a “competitive recruitment process”.

She spent more than six years years working for Development Trusts Association Scotland – the member organisation for the development trust movement in Scotland. Previously, she was a senior account executive at PR firm Orbit Communications in Edinburgh.

Jonathan Geldart, director general of the Institute of Directors, said: “Catherine brilliantly reflects the tenacity of leaders in Scotland, who have been working through one crisis after another over the last three years.

“Skills shortages, recruitment challenges and energy costs are all priorities for leaders right now, and Catherine is well placed to provide practical support and suggest innovative solutions to help assuage these concerns, or even simply to connect leaders with others experiencing the same issues.

“She brings fresh thinking to the IoD and represents our strategic direction, which is to be more inclusive and diverse. She will ensure we keep pace with industry, technology and a changing workforce, and build a more diverse membership portfolio which is truly relevant for the world we live in now,” he added.

Ms McWilliam said: “I have been part of the IoD team for nearly a year, and I can see the positive impact that the organisation has on leaders who engage with our professional development and networking opportunities.

“Under my leadership, we will continue to provide this support, while also broadening the IoD’s appeal to an emerging band of business leaders who are facing challenges they’ve never dealt with before.

“That’s the beauty of the IoD – creating a space for business leaders to share experiences and by doing so, we can all rise up.”