McGill’s acquires FirstGroup Scotland East

Bus deal

Ralph Roberts, CEO of McGill’s, left, with Sandy and James Easdale

Bus company McGill’s Group, owned by Sandy and James Easdale, is acquiring First Group’s Scotland East business and all its routes in the area.

The deal, which will complete this month, includes all First Bus depots in Livingston, Larbert, Bannockburn and Balfron, as well as the Edinburgh open-top bus operation Bright Bus Tours. It also includes all buses which operate in the region and about 550 staff.

First Bus will retain a strong presence in Scotland with its long-established businesses in Aberdeen and Greater Glasgow and is concentrating on driving passenger recovery and growth across both networks following the pandemic.

This includes supporting customers with innovative pricing and ticketing options and the introduction of new technology such as Tap On Tap Off in Glasgow and Tap & Cap in Aberdeen.

Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus Scotland, said: “This sale is part of a strategic refocusing of our Scottish businesses with significant investment in zero emission buses in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

“We will continue to operate our services as usual until the handover date, working closely with McGill’s and with our local authority partners, and continuing our commitment to our customers through the service we offer them.”

McGill’s has invested heavily in its business and services, including the recent purchase of Xplore Dundee from National Express and its partnership with international coach operator FlixBus for longer distance routes.

James Easdale, chairman of McGill’s, said: “We’re pleased the opportunity has arisen to acquire the business and we appreciate the efforts of First Bus towards ensuring a smooth transition.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

