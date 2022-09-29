MacRoberts sees profit growth after investment

Corporate law

Neil Kennedy: strong momentum

Scottish commercial law firm MacRoberts saw profits rise 17% on a 10% rise in turnover to £20.6 million in the year to 30 April 2022 17%.

Highlights include an exceptional year from the firm’s credit management specialist Yuill+Kyle, a move to refurbished offices in George Street, Edinburgh, and significant upgrades and investment to all of its business-critical IT platforms and infrastructure.

The firm has also grown its client base in Scotland, the UK and internationally, with several significant wins following tender bids to national and international businesses.

The past year has seen the growth of several key areas across the firm, with new partner promotions for Nicole Cook and Mark Quinn in real estate, as well as a lateral partner appointment in Isobell Reid in commercial dispute resolution. There has been a series of promotions and hires across the practice.

MacRoberts achieved reaccreditation for ISO 22301 Business Continuity and ISO 27001 Information Security, which it holds alongside ISO 9001 Quality Management and ISO 14001 Environmental Management.

Neil Kennedy, managing partner, said: “I am pleased to post such a strong set of financial results to April 2022, which are the direct result of considerable strategic development and investment across all areas of the business, most notably in our operating platform.

“We have prioritised our people, enhancing our existing agile platform, which has delivered immediate benefits in terms of engagement, well-being and inclusion.

“As we move into the new financial year, we have continued that momentum with further strong growth in a number of key sectors and we anticipate another positive year for the firm, our people and our clients.”