LGT Wealth Management boosts Scotland team

Finance

New team: Claire Caldwell, Henry Peterkin, John Godfrey, James McFarlane, and Jennifer Watson

LGT Wealth Management has appointed three senior wealth management professionals to its Scotland office.

Henry Peterkin joins as wealth manager from Barclays Wealth and Investment Management; James McFarlane, formerly of 7IM and Abrdn, is appointed investment manager; and Jennifer Watson, who previously worked for a pensions specialist, becomes business development director.

Claire Caldwell joins as investment assistant and office manager to the Scotland office. She was also previously at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, as was head of Scotland John Godfrey who took up his post in June.

LGT Wealth Management plans to grow headcount in Scotland over the next twelve months and will announce a new office address later in the year.