‘Kyiv to Carlisle’ quip irks FM | Patel quits Cabinet

Nicola Sturgeon believes Liz Truss’s quip that Boris Johnson was “admired from Kyiv to Carlisle” was an acknowledgement of his poor reputation north of the border.

Ms Truss made the comment in her victory speech, but despite the aggressive exchange of words between them and their political differences Ms Sturgeon said she hoped to work “constructively” with the new Conservative leader.

Early in the Tory election campaign Truss called Sturgeon an “attention-seeker” while Ms Sturgeon said Ms Truss has asked her how to get attention from Vogue magazine in which the First Minister appeared.

The biggest obstacle between them is Ms Sturgeon’s call for another independence referendum in the coming months. The UK government is planning legislation to change the voting procedure.

As Ms Truss prepared to move into Downing Street, Home secretary Priti Patel resigned in anticipation that she would be sacked.

Ms Patel, whose job is expected to go to Attorney General Suella Braverman, is among a number of Cabinet ministers expecting the chop.

Conservative Party co-chair Ben Elliott and Cabinet minister Nigel Adams also resigned ahead of Ms Truss’s formal tomorrow at Balmoral when she meets the Queen.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, Ms Patel said it had been :an honour and a privilege to serve”.

However, she has been the focus of criticism over the Channel refugee crisis and the Rwanda deportation scheme.

Ms Patel had considered running for the top job until it became clear that her divisive policies would not enable her to muster enough support in the party.