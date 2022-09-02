Kyiv adviser among trio of hires at Cairngorm

Investment

Maria Mikhailova, Matt Anstead and Mark Robson

A Ukrainian investment adviser has relocated from Kyiv to join private equity firm Cairngorm Capital Partners in Edinburgh.

Maria Mikhailova joins Matt Anstead and Mark Robson as additions to the firm’s investment team in Scotland.

With 15 years’ investment experience, Ms Mikhailova is relocating from Diligent Capital Partners, a private equity firm with a focus on Ukrainian agribusiness, export and technology investments.

Earlier in her career, she was a member of the investment teams at Horizon Capital, a leader in Ukrainian and East European mid-market investments, and Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF), a regional private equity fund, funded by the US Government.

Mr Anstead joins as managing director following eight years with EV Private Equity and will focus on investments that support the energy transition to Net Zero.

He brings considerable experience of the energy sector, having spent over 20 years both as an executive and an investor in the UK, European, US and Canadian markets, working with businesses that are transitioning to sustainable forms of energy and emissions reduction.

Prior to EV, he held senior roles in investment banking, consulting and equity research with Simmons & Co. International, Booz & Co. and Wood Mackenzie.

Mr Robson joins Cairngorm Capital as an investment associate, from Deloitte’s Edinburgh M&A advisory team. He is a chartered accountant with a background in corporate finance, spanning multiple industries. Mr Robson will bring his expertise to sourcing new opportunities, executing transactions and supporting the management teams of Cairngorm Capital’s portfolio companies.

The trio join a team 12 investment professionals and 13 operating partners and associates.

Andrew Steel, managing partner, said: “They are joining the firm at an exciting time and their skills and expertise will help us to pursue investments in successful companies with scope for transformational growth.”