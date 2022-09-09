Karma Refuge gives hope to displaced Ukrainians

Support mission

Worldwide travel group Karma, which made Lake of Monteith hotel its first Scottish acquisition earlier this year, has updated on how its Karma Refuge Programme, currently running in Normandy, France, is progressing.

The group has just employed a Ukrainian mother and daughter from the devastated Donbass region as housekeepers at Lake of Monteith.

Launched by Karma Group founder and owner, British born John Spence, in March of this year, the refuge initiative has seen the luxury Karma Residence Normandy, a fully staffed resort with numerous facilities, transformed into accommodation for 23 Ukrainian families.

Some of them have now settled elsewhere, including the UK, with 13 families having decided to remain in Normandy. Karma Refuge is now helping these families to settle and become self-sufficient.

During their time at Karma Residence Normandy, the families have been fed and looked after, with the opportunity to learn English and French. The children have enjoyed a range of activities, including eight weeks of Summer Camps which were also attended by volunteer students from the UK.

Olena and Daria are pictured at Karma Lake of Menteith

Mr Spence said: “Having been turned into hotel accommodation for Ukrainian refugees, our resort in Normandy took care of multiple families, mainly women and children, who had endured long journeys in freezing temperatures for nine, ten hours at a time just to cross the border.

“We have now secured social housing for the families who have decided they would like to continue to stay in France.

“All the apartments are within a 20-minute drive from Karma Residence Normande, so we can continue to make the resort a place for meetings and catch ups which is great news. We are visiting the apartments this week so we can work out what we will need to buy for them as they will only come with basic furniture.”

Karma Group’s Head of Global Philanthropy, Victoria Williamson, who has been involved in many philanthropic and charitable activities around the globe, has been heavily involved in Ukraine Refuge.

Ms Williamson said: “Our task at the moment is to help the families who are settling here in Normandy. We’ve started a Just Giving Page to raise additional funds for them.

“Some of the families that came in the Spring have had to return to Ukraine to care for elderly family members who were left there. They don’t want them to be alone this winter. We arranged transport for them to make the journey as easy as possible, and send them our continuing good wishes.”

Mr Spence added that, having bought his first property in Scotland, the former Lake of Menteith Hotel, earlier this year, he was delighted to hear from the management there that Olena and Daria, a mother and daughter from Bakhmut in Ukraine, have been employed as housekeepers, especially as this means they can work together.

“It was our pleasure to do so as they are living with a local family in the area and were keen to find work nearby,” he said. They will be well supported in these positions. Port of Menteith is a quiet rural area, much like Normandy, with a huge feeling of community.”

Mr Spence is keen to find other hoteliers to take on refugees, whether housing or employing them.

“The war is dragging on, so we would appeal to other hospitality businesses and individuals to get involved,” he said.

“We were the first hotel group, as far as we know, to do something like this back in the Spring. We created a humanitarian channel bringing people from Ukraine into a safe shelter in Europe. Now that these people are here, we have to look after them well, ensuring they feel useful and valued, and can ultimately continue with their lives.”