Johnston joins Donaldson Group as retail CEO

Timber group

Timber company, Donaldson Group, has appointed Graham Johnston as CEO of its retail and distribution division.

Mr Johnston (pictured) previously worked at ASDA where he was senior director of omnichannel customer support.

He also spent a decade at Hutchison 3G UK (Three), where he was most recently head of omnichannel.

Following a period of growth and expansion, Mr Johnston’s role forms part of a new structure for the Donaldson Group and the creation of three divisions: offsite, interiors, and retail and distribution.

He will be responsible for leading the retail and distribution division of the business, including timber merchant MGM Timber, James Donaldson Insulation and Nu-Style Products.

He will work alongside the CEOs of the offsite and interiors divisions and will collaborate across the key areas of the business, with a key focus on innovation. The vision is to leverage the individual online and offline businesses to harmonise them and create a seamless customer experience.

Andrew Donaldson, CEO of Donaldson Group, said: “Graham’s excellent experience optimising multiple customer channels for globally-recognised brands is an enormous asset to the Donaldson Group, and we are looking forward to his expertise and insight as we develop our own retail and distribution channels.”

Mr Johnston said: “Bringing together the physical and digital retail businesses is a refreshing and forward-thinking move by the Donaldson Group.”