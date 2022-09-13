Jobless falls | Ocado | SMS | Mattioli Woods

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7am: Jobless lower, wage growth outpaced

The unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest since 1974 as more people dropped out of the workforce.

The government said 3.6% of adults were out of work and looking for jobs in the three months through July, lower than the 3.8% pace in the previous months. Economists had expected no change.

In Scotland the unemployment rate fell from 3.3% to 3.1%.

Regular pay rises are still lagging the rising cost of living, according to the latest official figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Wages rose at an annual pace of 5.2% between May and July but they were outpaced by soaring prices,

Inflation – a measure of price rises – is at a 40 year high of 10.1% meaning the “real value” of pay is falling. The latest inflation figure is due out on Wednesday and is expected to show another rise.

7am: Ocado

UK online grocery firm Ocado Retail said it expected a small fall in annual sales as customers started to tighten their belts amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The joint venture between Ocado Group and retailer Marks & Spencer, also said it now expected close to break-even core earnings.

Third-quarter sales rose 2.7% to £532m as the firm tipped “even stronger growth” in Q4. Active customer numbers grew 23% year-on-year to 946,000, driving an increase in average orders per week of 10.7%.

7am: Parsley Box slides further

Parsley Box, the Scottish ready meals service run by Chris van der Kuyl and Kevin Dorren, saw revenue plunge by 32% as online demand seen during the pandemic fell away sharply.

New customer revenue was down to a third of the corresponding period as marketing acquisition spend was cut back in the first quarter whilst new funds were sought.

However, the loss before tax came in lower at £2.77m against £5.4m. Full story here

7am: Smart Metering Systems

The Scotland-based meter installer said revenue for the half year was up 21% to £62.7m (H1 2021: £51.7m)

Pre-exceptional EBITDA came in 11% higher to £29.1m (H1 2021: £26.1m). Underlying profit before taxation was up 7% to £10.3m (H1 2021: £9.6m).

Since the start of Q2 2022, the run rate for smart meter installations has increased to over 40,000 per month (FY 2021: c.30,000 meters average per month)

The total smart meter portfolio was c.1.9m at 30 June 2022 (FY 2021: c.1.7m), including 230,000 smart meter additions in H1 2022

The contracted smart meter order pipeline at 30 June 2022 was c.2.42m (31 December 2021: c.2.55m) reflecting a further contract win and net of installations

The grid-scale battery portfolio increased to 760MW (31 December 2021: 620MW .

SMS expects FY2022 pre-exceptional EBITDA and underlying PBT to be in line with the upgraded guidance given in its trading update announcement on 27 July.

A 10% growth in dividend to 30.25p per share is intended for FY 2022.

7am: Mattioli Woods

The specialist wealth and asset management business said adjusted EBITDA increased 88.4% to £32.6m (2021: £17.3m) on a 72.8% rise in revenue to £108.2m (2021: £62.6m) for the year to the end of May.

Recurring revenues represent 86.8% (2021: 92.7%) of total revenue, reflecting contributions from Maven Capital Partners and increased initial client fees.

Gross discretionary AuM rose 25.8% to £5.1bn (2021: £4.1bn), with net inflows of over £341m in the year

There is a proposed final dividend of 17.8p (2021: 13.5p), giving a total dividend rise of 24.3% to 26.1p (2021: 21.0p)

Global markets

UK unemployment US consumer price index data will be released today. US inflation is seen as softening to 8.1% in August from 8.5% in July. It comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Thursday next week, when the US central bank is expected to carry out its third consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group returns to the FTSE 100, replacing defence firm Meggitt which was delisted following its acquisition by US rival Parker-Hannifin.

Frasers, under its former name Sports Direct, fell out of the FTSE 100 in 2016 as a result of poor trading and controversial claims over its working conditions.

The Frasers Group share price has been bucking the retail trend, gaining 28% in the past 12 months.

US share prices edged on Monday. The S&P 500 close with a 1.1% gain, while the Nasdaq ended the session 1.3% ahead. The Dow Jones finished 0.7% higher.