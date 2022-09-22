JD Sports profits fall | Scotgold ‘encouraged’

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7am: JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports said profit before tax and exceptional items for the half year fell to £383.5 million from £439.5m last time.

The figures came in at the top end of management expectations after a period of management upheaval.

An interim dividend of 0.13p per ordinary share has been declared (2021: nil) with the return to more normalised trading justifying the return to a more normalised phasing of dividend payments

The board maintains its view that the headline profit before tax and exceptional items for the year end 28 January 2023 will be in line with the record performance for the year ended 29 January 2022.

Andrew Higginson, chair, said: “Whilst this has been a period of transition for the board, it is reassuring that this has not impacted the financial performance of the Group which continues to deliver strong results.”

7am: Scotgold Resources

Scotgold, which operates a gold mine near Loch Lomond, said it achieved commercial production in July and continues to generate cash.

Underground power and ventilation upgrades to improve access, operations and increase mining rate and ore extraction completed in late August.

CEO, Phil Day said, “We achieved commercial production in July 2022 and continue to operate as a cash generative business.

“I am hugely encouraged by progress to date, which sees the majority of optimisation initiatives completed, strongly placing us for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, driving the production ramp up towards Phase 2, and indeed margins, cash generation and profitability, in line with our stated strategy.

“Notwithstanding the reduction in gold production in late August/early September and consequent knock-on reduction of Q3 2022 guidance to c.2,000 ounces of gold, due to the successful, but delayed implementation of the power and ventilation upgrades – I am excited looking ahead.

“The delayed ore extraction from the mine will be negated by the recent upgrades in power and ventilation and Q4 2022/Q1 2023 are set to be very robust quarters in line with our mine plan and forecast to see a significant increase to Q2 and Q3 2022 production.”

7am: Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust, which invests principally in UK equities, said total dividends per share increased by 4.3% to 36p, the 49th consecutive rise.

It said it “modestly outperformed” in the first and second quarters of the year followed by underperformance during the third and final quarters leading to a negative net asset value per share total return of 4.0% overall.

This compares to a strong 20.6% rise in the prior year. The benchmark FTSE All-Share Index increased by 1.6% over the year.

Neil Rogan, chair, said: “We find ourselves in a scarcely credible era of uncertainty and without strong political, economic or social leadership. Domestic politics, geopolitical tensions and war, inflation, labour shortages, recession, strikes, energy shortages; all these factors have the capacity to heavily affect the outlook for the companies in which we invest.

“Every one of them is impossible to predict with confidence at the moment. So what is the outlook? In truth, we can’t be sure.”

Global markets

London stocks were expected to open lower following heavy falls in the US after the Federal Reserve slashed economic growth forecasts and raised interest rates by a further 75 basis points.

Investors will be looking ahead to the Bank of England’s decision, announced at noon.

The Dow Jones was down 1.7%, the S&P 500 shed 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.8%.