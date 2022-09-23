Tax cuts pile pressure on Holyrood ministers

Mini-budget

Kwasi Kwarteng delivering statement

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng posed serious questions for the Scottish Government after announcing a cut in income tax, the cost of buying a home and cancelled next year’s planned rise in corporation tax.

The 1p cut in the basic rate of income tax will be brought forward by a year to next April, a tax cut for over 31m people who will benefit on average by £170 more per year. Basic rate taxpayers will be £130 better off, and higher rate taxpayers will be £360 better off.

He also abolished the additional rate of 45% on earnings above £150,000. In its place will be a single higher rate of income tax of 40%.

The policy removes the previous top rate tax, which was higher than countries such as Norway, US and Italy.

The tax system will be reviewed to make it “more dynamic” and encourage investment. Moving to three rates (0%, 20% and 40%) will result in one of the simpler rate structures in the OECD. The controversial off-payroll IR35 rules for contractors will be repealed.

The chancellor announced a cut to the Stamp Duty tax paid on buying a home in England and Northern Ireland.