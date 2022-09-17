Retains market share
Highland Spring swings back into profit
Bottled and canned water supplier Highland Spring has swung back into profit as the Perthshire-based company emerged from the lifting of pandemic restrictions.
In a statement with its accounts it noted pressures caused by driver and carbon dioxide shortages, as well as the rising prices of raw materials.
Despite these pressures it posted a pre-tax profit of £705,000 in the year to the end of 2021, compared to a £1.8 million loss in the previous 12 months. Operating profits rose to £2.66m from a loss of £184,000.
Sales rose to £94.1m (2020: £88m). No dividends were paid.
The company, which produces branded and private label products, grew UK sales volumes by 6.3% to 348.6 million litres. This secured a 10% share of the market, extending the gap with its nearest rival.
During the year it diversified the Highland Spring brand into canned flavoured water. The number of employees fell from 408 to 363 and the highest paid director took a cut in pay and benefits from £767,000 to £594,000.
Les Montgomery was succeeded as chief executive by joint managing directors, Simon Oldham and Mark Steven.
The company is now owned by Bahrain-born businessman Mahdi al-Tajir, formerly ambassador for the United Arab Emirates to Britain.
He has supported investment in a new rail freight facility, with £5.5m committed by the year end, which is expected to remove about 8,000 heavy goods vehicles movements and save 3,200 tonnes of CO2 annually.
The business was carbon neutral by the end of 2021 and has a stated ambition to be net carbon zero by 2040, five years ahead of the Scottish Government’s target, and purchase all electricity from renewable sources.
It is a founder member of Circularity Scotland which has been appointed to oversee the introduction of the deposit return scheme in retail outlets.
Its cans and bottles are already fully recyclable, while it sources its energy from renewable sources.
Vegware profits rise
A Scottish maker of compostable cutlery, cups and food packaging increased its profit during the year.
Vegware, which was sold to US-based Novolex, part of the private equity firm Carlyle Group, benefited from the easing of pandemic restrictions.
For the 11 months to the end of December 2021 turnover rose to £52.5 million from £36.4m for the 12 months to January 2021. The pre-tax profit was £2.7m,against a £2.4 million profit in the previous period.
The Edinburgh-based company was founded in 2006 by Joe Frankel and employs about 80 people. It provides its plant-based products to a wide range of domestic and international customers.