Henderson joins Pufferfish as chief operating officer

Creative technology

Pufferfish, the digital display business, has made its third appointment in four months.

Brian Henderson is joining the company as chief operating officer, having previously been group chief information officer at DC Thomson. He brings more than 35 years’ experience in business, technology, and operations across multiple industries, including nearly 15 years with mutual insurer, Royal London.

Mr Henderson’s (pictured) appointment follows the arrivals of former Disney executive Garry Sinclair as head of creative in September, and technology industry leader Elaine Van Der Berg as CEO in May.

Pufferfish, which boasts a client list including Microsoft, NASA, BBC, and IBM, is currently looking to raise £600,000 to help fund a new phase of growth to capitalise on increasing global demand for multi-sensory and immersive, audio-visual experiences.

Mr Henderson said: “I’m only a matter of days into the role and I can already see endless opportunities for the company.

“My immediate focus is on improving the supply chain, production, and product development practices. I will be working with the team to ensure we’re delivering new products and scaling operations effectively to take advantage of the growing market.”

Ms Van Der Berg said: “Brian is a highly welcome addition to the Pufferfish team. His invaluable skillset and experience will help drive our expansion.”