Good result for SPFL with record £39.5m turnover

Doncaster delight

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Impact: Neil Doncaster

The SPFL has announced record financial results for season 2021/22, with its highest-ever turnover of £39,523,000 (up 7% from £36,784,000 in 2020/21).

The accounts also reveal that club fees for last season were £29,717,000 (up 5% from £28,358,000 in the previous 12 months).

Additional payments to clubs included prize money and television facility fee payments from the Premier Sports Cup of £2,787,000 (up 9% from £2,564,000 in 2020/21). The accounts also show overseas income up 5% and aggregate staff remuneration down 6%.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “These record results are extremely encouraging for our game and reflect the positive impact of the cinch title sponsorship and the ongoing support that we continue to enjoy from Sky Sports and our other broadcast partners.

“It’s also important to recognise the outstanding commitment of our small team at the SPFL, which works tirelessly on behalf of our 42 member clubs, and deserves huge credit for the way league operations continued through the pandemic.

“With two of our clubs in the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time since season 2007/08, and on the back of our recently-announced long-term contract with Sky Sports, the SPFL can look forward with real confidence to the years ahead.”

Murdoch MacLennan, chairman of the SPFL, added: “These results reflect the resilience and performance of the 42 member clubs of the SPFL – and their hugely committed fans – in ensuring that the SPFL remains the most dramatic, passionate, and exciting league in European football.”

Calum Beattie, meanwhile, has been promoted to the position of chief operating officer. He steps up having been the SPFL’s company secretary for the past two years.