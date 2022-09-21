Get a job or see benefits cut, claimants told

Welfare shake-up

Kwasi Kwarteng: ‘it’s a win-win’

Benefits claimants are being told they need to increase their earnings from paid work or face cuts in their welfare payments.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng wants to get claimants off the dole and into employment to help ease labour shortages.

The controversial move is part of the new government’s plan to boost economic growth and will form part of a shake-up of the welfare system. Mr Kwarteng will say that getting people into jobs will increase their earnings.

It will mean changes to Universal Credit that will require benefit claimants working up to 15 hours a week at National Living Wage to meet regularly with their Work Coach “to take active steps to increase their earnings or face having their benefits reduced”, said the Treasury.

This gradual expansion is an increase from the 12-hour threshold and will bring an additional 120,000 benefit claimants into the Intensive Work Search regime.

With more than 1.2 million job vacancies across the UK, Work Coaches will set clear expectations with claimants and make sure they stick to their commitments.

These commitments could include applying for jobs, attending interviews or increasing their hours. People who don’t fulfil their job-search commitments without good reason could have their benefits reduced in line with existing benefit sanctions policy.

Eligible claimants over 50 years old, including new claimants and the long-term unemployed, will also get extra support from Work Coaches. The newly unemployed will get nine months of targeted sessions, and people who are long-term unemployed will receive a booster session followed by three months of intensive employment support.

The Treasury says rising economic inactivity in the over-50s is contributing to shortages in the jobs market, driving up inflation and limiting growth. Returning to pre-pandemic activity rates in the over-50s could boost the level of GDP by up to 1 percentage point.