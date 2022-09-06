Friends Legal acquires East Lothian firm GSB

Law deal

Tony O’Malley and Alan Borrowman

Legal practice Friends Legal has acquired the biggest firm of solicitors and estate agents in East Lothian.

The takeover of Garden Stirling Burnet – known as GSB – creates a business with over £7 million turnover and 60 staff in six offices across Scotland.

It gives Glasgow-headquartered Friends Legal a significant platform to create one of the biggest specialist private client firms in Scotland.

The Garden Stirling Burnet name will be retained, while becoming part of the Friends Legal network. It traces its roots back to the creation of legal firm Stirling and Burnet in the early 1900s. In 2015 it changed from a partnership to a limited company under the stewardship of the three current directors.

Investment into the East Lothian firm’s 22-strong team across its four offices in Dunbar, Haddington, North Berwick and Tranent, will underpin ambitions to double the headcount and turnover in three years.

Tony O’Malley, managing partner of Friends Legal, said: We will re-establish GSB in the local market by investing in its people, infrastructure and brand.

“It’s the largest legal practice by footprint and headcount in the county but has perhaps lost market share in recent years. Our aim is to put it firmly back on the map by offering premium services at a fair price. That is our over-riding priority and we will need to recruit to achieve these aims.”