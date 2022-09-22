Fox set to be handed reins at Tannadice

United make move

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Untried: Liam Fox

Dundee United’s search for a new manager is close to completion with interim boss Liam Fox set to be installed in the Tannadice hot seat on a permanent basis.

The 38-year-old has done well enough since stepping up following Jack Ross’ sacking to earn a crack at the job.

Fox has been in charge for three games since Ross’ exit in the wake of the humiliating 9-0 loss at home to Celtic and it is understood he wants East Fife boss Stevie Crawford to be his assistant.

He guided United into the last eight of the Scottish League Cup, and has a draw and a defeat to his name in the league.

Fox worked under Ross at Tannadice, and was also David Martindale’s No. 2 at Livingston. He has a tough job on his hands with the team rooted to the bottom of the Premiership with just two points from the opening seven matches of the season.

United are thought to have drawn up a four-man shortlist, with Carl Robinson, Dean Holden and Kevin Thomson all keen on the job before the board opted for the relatively untried Fox.

Given his inexperience, many fans will see the appointment as something of a risk with United desperate for a run of form to haul themselves off the bottom of the table.

While Fox will presumably be a cheaper option for United, the club will also point to the success of another young coach Tam Courts, who guided the Tangerines to a fourth place finish in the league – their highest finish for nine years – and a first appearance in Europe for a decade before leaving in June to manage in Hungary.