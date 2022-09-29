Update:

Land deal

Former tyre factory site acquired for development

| September 29, 2022
Site of former Continental Tyres factory

A property business is preparing to develop the site of a former tyre factory on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

GSS Developments, run by Paul and Tim Stevenson, has paid an undisclosed sum for the 61.5-acre site at Newbridge formerly occupied by Continental Tyres. 

The expansive brownfield site has remained derelict since the factory closed in 1999 and now presents an opportunity for residential or commercial development.

Commenting on the purchase, which was assisted by corporate law firm Dickson Minto, Paul Stevenson of GSS Developments said: “This well-known site sits within easy reach of Edinburgh Airport and is well connected to the roads network especially the M8, M9 and M90. 

“We are pleased to be playing a part in its next chapter and are currently exploring options as to how best to maximise its potential.”

Ryden advised GSS Developments on the acquisition.

, , News, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Capricorn Energy

Capricorn ditches Tullow in favour of NewMed

Capricorn Energy, the Edinburgh-based explorer formerly known as Cairn Energy, said it was no longerRead More

Edinburgh Park

Foreign property buyers ‘to rise’ after pound’s fall

The pound’s fall could see overseas investors’ share of investment in Scottish commercial property reachRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.