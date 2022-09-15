Former Disney executive joins Pufferfish

Technology

Pufferfish, the digital display business, is continuing to strengthen its management team with the appointment of Gerry Sinclair, a former senior executive at Disney, the BBC, and MTV Networks, as its head of creative.

Mr Sinclair (pictured) joins the expanding Edinburgh tech firm after more than 20 years in the creative industry in London and Asia Pacific. His arrival comes four months after the business recruited technology industry leader Elaine Van Der Berg to take over as CEO.

Originally from Glasgow, Mr Sinclair spent nine years in Singapore, most recently as executive director, creative and content with The Walt Disney Company. He will play a pivotal role as Pufferfish launches the next generation of display products.

Mr Sinclair said: “I’m excited to be part of the team as the product offering is compelling and the creative possibilities are endless.

“My career has been very much as a storyteller and I’m looking forward to developing content and stories that bring the products to life in fresh new ways for our clients and their audiences.”

Ms Van Der Berg said: “As a global leader in a growing market, with an unwavering commitment to constant improvement, Garry will be able to help accelerate our new product plans and further enhance our client and their audience experiences.”