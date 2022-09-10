Football criticised for weekend wipe-out

Row over 'respect'

Rod Petrie: appropriate step (pic: Terry Murden)

Football authorities have come in for criticism for the decision to wipe-out this weekend’s fixtures following the Queen’s death.

The Scottish Football Association, Scottish Professional Football League, the Football League, the English Premier League and the English Football League defended the decision as a mark of respect and mindful of police resources.

However, guidance from the UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport was that there was no obligation to postpone fixtures.

While there was understanding of the desire to mark the monarch’s passing, critics of the decision say matches could have gone ahead with suitable messages and gestures such as silences, clapping, and wearing black arm bands as happens following the death of other notable figures.

Some have said that sport and the industries, such as hospitality, that support it have faced enough disruption over the past two years and this was one opportunity to celebrate the Queen’s reign and mark a new era, with some saying clubs could have organised the singing of God Save The King.

The Football Supporters’ Association described it as a “missed opportunity” for fans to pay their respects.

Women’s football and rugby is also off, including Scotland women’s final World Cup warm-up match against Spain tomorrow.

Other sports will go ahead today, including rugby league matches, rugby union’s Gallagher Premiership and England’s deciding Test cricket match against South Africa at the Oval in London. England captain Ben Stokes said on social media: “[The Queen] loved sport, be honoured to play in her memory.” Golf’s DP World Tour flagship event, the BMW Championship will resume at Wentworth today.