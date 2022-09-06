Five Scottish firms join scale up scheme

Mentoring support

Nikki Gibson, owner of SWURF, is among the cohort (pic: Terry Murden)

Five Scotland-based companies are among 13 chosen to join the latest 10-month mentoring programme that takes them through the legal challenges they may face as they scale up.

The largest AG Elevate cohort to date includes vertical farming business Intelligent Growth Solutions; remote connections company SWURF; financial video platform Soundsurf; gamification business YourSpin; and language learning firm Klik2learn.

Elvan Hussein and David Anderson, partners and co-programme leads at Addleshaw Goddard, said: “The focus of the programme has expanded as the acceleration of tech integration in all sectors and all aspects of our professional and personal lives speeds up.

“We know the challenges these businesses face and our specialist mentors are ready to help them negotiate an ever-changing landscape and thrive.

“The breadth of this year’s AG Elevate cohort illustrates the demand for disruption and innovation across all sectors, and also show the increasing push for tech to show us the way to a more sustainable economy.”

The programme has supported about 50 businesses since it launched in 2017.