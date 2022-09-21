Evelyn Partners move | India St | Orchard Brae

Property round-up

177 Bothwell Street

Evelyn Partners relocation

Wealth manager Evelyn Partners is relocating its Glasgow staff into the city’s biggest new offices.

The group, which controls £52.7bn in assets under management, will be taking 30,000 sq ft at 177 Bothwell Street.

The move will see 350 staff transfer from two existing offices in Glasgow to the new premises. It will be the firm’s second largest office after its new headquarters in Gresham Street, London.

Paul Frame, regional managing partner for Scotland and Northern Ireland at Evelyn Partners, said the new space supports the firm’s ambitious plans for continued expansion in Scotland.

He added: “The building’s location in the city centre, close to excellent transport links, makes it convenient for our clients to meet with our specialist teams and attend events.”

In March, Tilney Smith & Williamson rebranded to Evelyn Partners.

India Street site

Biggest city site on market

The largest development site in Glasgow city centre – 20 India Street – has been brought to market by property agent CBRE.

Strathclyde Regional Council and, later, Glasgow City Council previously occupied offices on the 1.28 acre site which which were demolished in 2015.

CBRE is marketing the site on behalf of City Property Glasgow (Investments), which owns and manages a diverse portfolio around of 1,800 commercial properties in the city.

India Street is close to the M8 and Charing Cross railway station.

Two years ago CBRE sold the adjacent Portcullis House which is due to be demolished for redevelopment. It was purchased from Mapley by Watkin Jones which intends to create a build-to-rent and co-living development.

Finance House

West end development available

A prime residential development site in the west end of Edinburgh has been brought to market by Lismore Real Estate Advisors and Scarlett Land and Development, on behalf of Square and Crescent.

Located on Orchard Brae, between the west end and Stockbridge, the two acre Finance House site has ‘minded to grant’ planning consent for 151 apartments. It also offers build to rent (BTR) potential for 172 apartments, subject to planning consent.

The main building was constructed in 1968 for Lloyds Bowmaker over eight storeys, with a substantial five-storey extension added in 1978.

The 1960’s building, which is almost entirely of concrete frame construction will be retained and converted in 86 apartments, whilst the 1970’s building will be demolished and replaced with a new build block, containing 65 residential apartments, ranging in height from three to five storeys.

The development will also feature 3,000 sq ft of office/coworking space and 23,000 sq.ft of private and communal external amenity spaces.

Fife Interchange North

Business units approved

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of business units at Fife Interchange North, Dunfermline.

The development is part of Fife Council’s Industrial Innovation Investment Programme for business land and property, funded by the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

The 10 business units will range in size from 160sqm to 365sqm, with the option to combine units, including the potential to provide a single unit of 730 sqm.