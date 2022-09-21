ePOS Hybrid expands hospitality tech to India

£2m investment

Point of sale systems are expanding

A payments and ordering platform is investing £2 million to expand its hospitality solution to India following positive reaction to a trial.

Edinburgh-based ePOS Hybrid will commit funds over the next three years into its overseas venture and is anticipating 1,000 clients within the first year. ePOS says the platform will be rolled out across India by the end of September.

Bhas Kalangi, founder, said: “It’s another milestone for the team at ePOS Hybrid. We’re really proud of the work that has been carried out to get us to this point.

“India is a country known for its brilliant cuisine and food plays a strong part in its wider culture but tech adoption within the sector is still within its infancy. With little established competition and a growing industry demand, the Indian market represents a great opportunity for ePOS Hybrid.

“I have first-hand experience of living and growing up in India and having operated a support office in Hyderabad for the last four years, it was always number one on our list.”

It is the latest chapter of rapid growth for the firm after raising almost £750,000 in its latest crowdfunding push, which included £100,000 of angel investment.

Andrew Gibbon, Head of Growth at ePOS Hybrid said: “The hospitality tech market in India is largely untapped and we believe there is real potential for exponential growth.”

ePOS Hybrid has a range of products in development with big expansion plans in other areas of the business.

In just two years, the number of locations using ePOS Hybrid products has risen from 221 to almost 1,100 and more than 10 million consumers have used the firm’s technology.