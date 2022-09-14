Energy support ‘will be backdated’ if held up

Downing St pledge

Liz Truss announcing her energy support package

Support for business energy bills will be backdated to take account of the delay introducing the scheme, the the government has said.

The pledge comes amid concerns that firms will be forced to wait longer than households to receive subsidies to help them through the winter.

Some are also facing contract renewals with energy suppliers and are therefore keen to know exactly what level of support they will receive.

Although inflation dipped to 9.9% last month, largely because of lower petrol and diesel prices, economists say it will rise again and the Bank of England has pencilled in 13% early next year.

Liz Truss, in her first, significant announcement on becoming Prime Minister last week, guaranteed that for two years bills for the average home will not increase past £2,500, though this still amounts to a substantial hike.

She said there would be “equivalent support”for businesses through a six-month cap on bills, with further support targeted at “vulnerable industries”. These include hospitality businesses.

Downing Street today said there will be further information next week and that it will be backdated if there is is a delay in putting the scheme into effect.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “We will confirm further details of the business support scheme next week.

“The scheme will support businesses with their October energy bills and that includes through backdating if necessary.”

Among the issues still being worked through is whether legislation is needed. In the meantime, the Government has been in talks with energy companies about the measures required and how the support will reach customers.

The Chancellor’s expected “fiscal event” on the cost-of-living may also take place next week in an attempt to push through vital action plans in the shortened parliamentary timetable ahead of the party conference season.