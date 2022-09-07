Energy plan ahead as Truss gets down to work

PM's first day pledges

Liz Truss: ‘I will cut taxes and reward hard work’

Liz Truss is expected to deliver a Covid-style support package to help get Britain through the winter and kickstart her revolution in the energy sector.

She will announce an unprecedented bailout for families and businesses, potentially costing £150 billion – double the £69 billion furlough scheme – accompanied by a further £30bn of tax cuts to reward hard work and incentivise growth.

She is expected to fix the unit price for energy suppliers to sell gas and electricity to households, potentially sidelining the regulator Ofgem, along with a green levy cut which will freeze average bills at the current level.

After heavy rain delayed her introduction to the waiting media in Downing Street, the new Prime Minister arrived fresh from her audience with the Queen at Balmoral promising to “get spades in the ground” to build hospitals, schools, roads and broadband.

She has declared herself a free-marketeer and is relying on the market to be the centrepiece of a “bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform”.

She declared unequivocally: “I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business.”

Ms Truss said the British people should “not be daunted by the challenges we face stating that the country which was built “by people who get things done”.