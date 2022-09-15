End of era as tennis legend Federer calls it a day

103 tour wins

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Legend: Roger Federer

Next week will witness the end of another tennis era as Roger Federer follows Serena Williams into retirement.

The 41-year-old will play his last competitive match in the Laver Cup in London before hanging up his racquet after a glittering 24-year career.

Federer calls it a day with 20 Grand Slam championships to his name, with only Rafa Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21), having more men’s Grand Slam singles titles to their name.

The Swiss legend has been trying to recover from a third knee operation in 18 months, a struggle which prompted his decision, as he explained in his announcement.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” he said. “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive reform. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear.

“I am 41 years old, I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.”

The eight-time Wimbledon champion won’t need to search for a job to keep the cash rolling in, his prize-money alone from winning 103 tournaments sitting at more than $130 million.

Off the court, his financial pull was equally impressive, evidenced by his signing of a 10-year deal in 2018 with clothing manufacturer Uniqlo worth $300m. Three years ago his net worth was estimated at $450m.

Hailed as the greatest player of all-time, Federer was No. 1 in the world for 310 weeks, including 237 consecutive weeks between February 2004 and August 2008.

In his farewell message, he added: “To my tennis family and beyond, of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.

“This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined for much longer than I ever thought.”

Nadal paid tribute to his rival on social media, saying: “Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come.

“It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London.”

Williams announced her retirement from the sport after the US Open in New York, the 40-year-old having won 23 Grand Slams in her career.