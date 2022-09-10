Royal mourning
Edinburgh awaits thousands for Queen’s procession
Edinburgh is preparing for thousands of well-wishers to descend on the city over the next two days as it becomes the focus of the Royal period of mourning.
Hotel prices are seeing a Festival-style surge, with Booking.com saying it was effectively sold out for Sunday and Monday.
With road closures and other restrictions in place, the city council warned of significant delays along the route.
The Queen’s coffin will leave Balmoral at 10am on Sunday and will be taken by road on a 175-mile journey via Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth, arriving at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh at about 4pm. It will lie at rest in the throne room and proclamations will be read in the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland parliaments.
Wellwishers are expected to gather along the route and Ms Sturgeon and other party leaders in Scotland are expected to watch the coffin as it goes past the Scottish Parliament.
The King’s first significant trip outside London will be to Holyroodhouse for the ceremony of the keys, in which the lord provost of Edinburgh hands the sovereign the keys of the city.
On Monday the coffin will be taken in procession along Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral. A service will be held in St Giles’ and the King will be joined by his brothers and sister to stage a vigil — the Vigil of the Princes.
Her Majesty’s coffin will be guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers, to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects from 5pm on Monday.
During his time in Edinburgh the King is expected to meet the First Minister.
After lying in rest for 24 hours, the coffin will be flown to RAF Northolt on Tuesday and taken by road to Buckingham Palace.
It will be taken to Westminster Hall on Wednesday for lying-in-state until the morning of the funeral on September 19. Members of the public will be able to see the coffin as it lies in state.
Lord Lieutenant Robert Aldridge said: “The news of Her Majesty The Queen’s passing has been met with great sadness around the world and has been greeted with an outpouring of emotion that reflects how highly regarded she was at home and abroad.
“I’m preparing to warmly welcome King Charles and Royal family members and of course to express deepest sympathy on behalf of the city.
“The next few days will be truly historic for Edinburgh, with tens of thousands of people descending to pay their respects and millions more across the world tuning into the broadcast coverage.
“I believe Scotland can take real pride that Her Majesty cherished her time here and now the eyes of the world will be upon the Capital as we unite in national mourning and herald our new King.
“This is a time for our communities to stand together and for people to reflect on our shared history. The outpouring of grief from citizens and visitors is touching and demonstrates the special relationship the city shared with the Queen.
“Edinburgh’s Books of Condolence have been opened online, at Central Library and across the city for citizens and visitors to pay their respects.”
What to expect in Edinburgh
With the city centre already filling up with crowds of mourners, the council said it is urging people to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel on Sunday along the line of the cortege route as people pay their respects to The Queen.
Thousands are expected to gather along the route and anyone wishing to come along is being urged to do so safely, plan ahead and allow extra time, taking account of local and city centre road closures, weather conditions and the likelihood of spending many hours at the roadside.
Council Leader Cammy Day said: “I want to warn residents that we’re anticipating significant delays along the route as the Queen’s cortege arrives in our city but we’re making every effort to minimise disruption.
“The city centre will be very busy so please plan ahead and follow the latest travel advice on the Council’s website.
“We’re also urging people to please use public transport where possible. If you absolutely have to travel by car, consider using park and rides, allow extra time for your journey and only park within designated areas, respecting the needs of local residents and businesses.
“Please be aware that you may have to sit or stand for a number of hours and with limited facilities, so please prepare accordingly.”
Funeral plan
The day of the Queen’s funeral, 19 September, has been confirmed as a bank holiday in the UK after approval by the King.
The bank holiday confirmation came when the King approved an order during a meeting of the Accession Council where he was formally declared head of state.
The funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in central London.
The original plans are for the Queen’s coffin to process on a gun carriage to the abbey, pulled by naval ratings – sailors – using ropes rather than horses.
Senior members of the family are expected to follow behind – just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.
Princes reunited
The events in Scotland follow an unexpected reunion of the new Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Royal sources say the King ordered his sons to set aside their feud ahead of the Queen’s funeral and that William extended an ’11th hour olive branch’ to his young brother Harry and his wife Meghan to share the family’s grief at Windsor Castle.
To the surprise of people waiting at the barriers – and to the media – the foursome emerged through the gates of the Windsor estate.
After inspecting the floral tributes, the two couples went on an 40-minute walkabout.
Church service at Craithie Kirk
Some senior members of the family attended a church service at Craithie Kirk, including three of the Queen’s four children – the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and Earl of Wessex – joined the Countess of Wessex, and Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
Also in attendance were the Queen’s grandchildren Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Lady Louise Windsor.